WazirX (WRX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23.82 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 43.9% against the dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $72.35 million and approximately $23.82 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.40 or 0.00466609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00067903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00091647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00064302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00077715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00396851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00026871 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 236,054,790 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

WazirX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.