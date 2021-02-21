Loom Network (LOOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.91 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $150.47 million and approximately $42.91 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00060152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.30 or 0.00779974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00040359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00056959 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00041266 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.34 or 0.04634753 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.