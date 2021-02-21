Band Protocol Price Tops $17.21 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $17.21 or 0.00030491 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $352.74 million and approximately $358.09 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00060152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.30 or 0.00779974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00040359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00056959 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00041266 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.34 or 0.04634753 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

