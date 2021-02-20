Ravencoin Price Tops $0.23 (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 35.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 293.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $3.21 billion worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.77 or 0.00485297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00068076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00060912 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.00789819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00041253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00086651 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,178,535,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

