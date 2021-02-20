Alchemy Pay Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $13.08 million and $3.00 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.00293001 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00133075 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000708 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001151 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.