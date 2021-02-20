Universa Hits Market Capitalization of $12.09 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and $2,954.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Universa Token Profile

UTNP is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,161,906,039 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

