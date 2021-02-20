ContentBox (BOX) Price Hits $0.0022

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $4.85 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011319 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $358.70 or 0.00632122 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC.

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

