Wings 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,779.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Wings has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.0557 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $33,779.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00061157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.10 or 0.00787171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00041651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00057504 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00018222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00041437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.96 or 0.04670558 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

