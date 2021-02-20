StrongHands Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Million (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One StrongHands token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $4,131.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Token Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,365,442,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,952,247,761 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHNDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.