Monolith Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and approximately $9,715.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

