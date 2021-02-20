Zilla (ZLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $254,828.37

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $254,828.37 and approximately $1,042.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilla Profile

ZLA is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

