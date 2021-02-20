Zen Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $1.26 Million (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 38.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $2,415.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

