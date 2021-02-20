Velas Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Velas has a total market cap of $84.57 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Velas token can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000148 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001230 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

