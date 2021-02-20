NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 206.2% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $716,427.79 and $37,588.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,107.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $678.36 or 0.01209052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.80 or 0.00411350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00030353 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004269 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003404 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.