Frontier (FRONT) Market Cap Reaches $89.04 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 158.2% against the dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $89.04 million and approximately $107.39 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $3.31 or 0.00005899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.72 or 0.00487857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00069698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00083181 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.13 or 0.00410154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00028153 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,905,007 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

