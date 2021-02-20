Skycoin Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00004837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $54.16 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

