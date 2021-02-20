Datacoin (DTC) Price Up 18.1% This Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $22,271.77 and approximately $6.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00015474 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.