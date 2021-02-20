HackenAI One Day Volume Reaches $42,302.00 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.63 or 0.00481773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00070253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00079452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00077191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.33 or 0.00399056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00027592 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

Buying and Selling HackenAI

HackenAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

