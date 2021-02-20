ODEM (ODE) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.69 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODEM has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $4,026.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.00792970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00040431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00057153 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00041077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.45 or 0.04725605 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official website for ODEM is odem.io . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

