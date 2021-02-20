DEXTools (DEXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $35.17 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $35.17 million and $595,967.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEXTools has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.86 or 0.00460669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00068664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00078915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00064167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00076656 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.77 or 0.00392351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026356 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,767,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,280,388 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

