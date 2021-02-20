Opacity Reaches Market Cap of $5.00 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $101,989.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can now be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Opacity has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.09 or 0.00455325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00069097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00077932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00063321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00076773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.26 or 0.00391113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025863 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

