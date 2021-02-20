Substratum Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $11,142.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.22 or 0.00789010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00037296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00056338 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00041236 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.83 or 0.04625845 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

