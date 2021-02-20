Aeternity Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $65.58 million and approximately $23.10 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 377,421,664 coins and its circulating supply is 331,600,720 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

