Arionum (ARO) Trading Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Arionum has a market cap of $89,151.74 and $153.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,893.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,921.65 or 0.03438088 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.08 or 0.00408056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $676.89 or 0.01211040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.81 or 0.00457673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.42 or 0.00408668 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00291006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002740 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

