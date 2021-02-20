Level01 (LVX) Price Reaches $0.0240 on Top Exchanges

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Level01 has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $7,052.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level01 token can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00061325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.13 or 0.00789240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00037766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00056289 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00041720 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.75 or 0.04679911 BTC.

Level01 Profile

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,641,461 tokens. The official website for Level01 is level01.io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

