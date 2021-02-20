Dent One Day Volume Reaches $32.32 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $140.91 million and $32.32 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00061325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.13 or 0.00789240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00037766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00056289 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00041720 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.75 or 0.04679911 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,006,687,215 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

