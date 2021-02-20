2key.network Hits Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One 2key.network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $278,325.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00061536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.52 or 0.00791418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00038141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00056248 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00041959 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.17 or 0.04676878 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network (2KEY) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,109,081 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “2KEYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.