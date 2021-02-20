Idea Chain Coin (ICH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $451,099.00

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 51.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $261.50 million and approximately $451,099.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idea Chain Coin token can now be bought for approximately $5.10 or 0.00009146 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 94.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.30 or 0.00455828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00071684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00079408 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00063974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00077554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.26 or 0.00396611 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025494 BTC.

About Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,250,580 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

