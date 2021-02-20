$94.40 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will post sales of $94.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.50 million. Lantheus posted sales of $89.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $339.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $341.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $403.70 million, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $404.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lantheus.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. 285,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.16 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $47,220. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lantheus by 241.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after buying an additional 1,935,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lantheus by 344.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 72.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

