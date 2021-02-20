0x 24 Hour Volume Hits $337.34 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $337.34 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002688 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00060339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.77 or 0.00770528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00037087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00054912 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00040994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.24 or 0.04580770 BTC.

About 0x

0x (ZRX) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,306,451 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

