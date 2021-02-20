Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.60 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $161.85 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for $7.43 or 0.00013246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.00435038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00070134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00077577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00061997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00076286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.49 or 0.00398662 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00160431 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

