Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Tops $7.43 on Major Exchanges

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $161.85 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for about $7.43 or 0.00013246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.00435038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00070134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00077577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00061997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00076286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.49 or 0.00398662 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00160431 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

