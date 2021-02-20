Brokerages Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post $92.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.08 million and the lowest is $79.50 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $161.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $388.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.36 million to $422.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $497.17 million, with estimates ranging from $438.09 million to $548.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

FTAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.73.

NYSE FTAI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.63. 730,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,575. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $42,228,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,557,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,412,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth $20,391,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth $18,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

