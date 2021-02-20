ONOToken Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, ONOToken has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. ONOToken has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $894.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONOToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ONOToken

ONOT is a token. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 tokens. ONOToken’s official website is www.ono.chat/en . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

Buying and Selling ONOToken

