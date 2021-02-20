Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce sales of $316.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.00 million. Sunrun reported sales of $243.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $913.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $860.80 million to $950.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunrun.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Capital One Financial began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. 6,922,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average of $64.36. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,712.93 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,921,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,138.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,156 shares in the company, valued at $119,418,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,283,383 shares of company stock worth $89,150,993. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

