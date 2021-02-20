Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to announce sales of $60.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.50 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $69.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $180.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.31 million to $182.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $261.53 million, with estimates ranging from $244.10 million to $293.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $433,946.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,185,262.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $104,668.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,796.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,073 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,596. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $4.54 on Friday, reaching $152.05. 305,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.27 and its 200-day moving average is $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

