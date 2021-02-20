Litecoin Plus (LCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $212,595.63

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $212,595.63 and $40.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,233.74 or 0.99739109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040298 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00121568 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

