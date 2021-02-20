Donut Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $488,302.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 84.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Donut has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $488,302.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Donut has traded up 84.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut token can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.78 or 0.00448347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00072161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00079641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00067457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00077518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.53 or 0.00407114 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00024160 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

Donut can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DONUTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.