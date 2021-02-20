Brokerages Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will announce sales of $43.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.01 million. Ooma reported sales of $40.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $167.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.70 million to $168.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.01 million to $182.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $65,199.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,832 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ooma by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ooma stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 88,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,309. Ooma has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $367.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.