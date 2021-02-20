Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $507.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will report sales of $507.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.68 million to $525.60 million. Farfetch reported sales of $382.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.
FTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.
Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. 3,509,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93.
Farfetch Company Profile
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
