$38.89 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will report $38.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $2.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,743.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $121.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.66 million to $126.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $216.41 million, with estimates ranging from $162.41 million to $280.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 341,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,384,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

