Zacks: Analysts Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will post $150.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.82 million and the lowest is $149.57 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $186.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $626.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.57 million to $626.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $635.79 million, with estimates ranging from $614.09 million to $663.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK remained flat at $$18.52 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 575,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,895. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

