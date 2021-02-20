USDX 1-Day Volume Tops $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007068 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007349 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

