ESBC One Day Trading Volume Tops $66,119.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, ESBC has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $625,937.37 and approximately $66,119.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 105.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,206,570 coins and its circulating supply is 25,930,034 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ESBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.