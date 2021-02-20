$455.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to announce sales of $455.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $463.40 million and the lowest is $446.80 million. Hilltop reported sales of $382.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

HTH traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.30. 615,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $33.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 468,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,824,000 after purchasing an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 405,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 232,639 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,115,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,823,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

