Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.21 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will announce $15.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.30 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $17.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $48.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.78 million to $48.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $62.15 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $62.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neuronetics.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,564.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $429,870.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $622,058. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. 285,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,540. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $334.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

