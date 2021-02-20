Zacks: Analysts Expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $354.85 Million

Brokerages expect that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will post sales of $354.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $528.00 million. H&R Block posted sales of $519.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,094,000 after buying an additional 484,536 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in H&R Block by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,829,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,337,000 after buying an additional 794,552 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,204,000 after buying an additional 3,234,810 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after buying an additional 2,326,253 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after buying an additional 1,240,973 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.