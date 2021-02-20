$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $605.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ingersoll Rand.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,944. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

