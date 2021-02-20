Naviaddress Price Reaches $0.0002 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00061946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.69 or 0.00815222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00038764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00056213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00041939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.10 or 0.04781809 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NAVIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.