Litecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.67 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $15.40 billion and approximately $7.67 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $231.43 or 0.00408650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003023 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,529,992 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

